Australian SMEs to benefit from largest-ever trade fair in China

Australia will be guest of honour and CISMEF 2010 co-host, with a 10,000 square metre Pavilion to promote a wide range of SMEs and industry sectors.

One of the biggest trade fairs in the world, CISMEF attracted 3,935 exhibitors and 254,600 visitors from China and overseas in 2009, with deals totalling A$20.6 billion.

Austrade’s Guangzhou-based Senior Trade Commissioner Jeff Turner said the event offered an excellent opportunity to connect Australian SMEs to opportunities in Australia’s largest and fastest growing export market.

“Last year exports to China grew by 30.7% to reach $42.3 billion. It is quite possible that two way trade, which now stands at around A$86 billion, could reach A$100 billion this year.

“It’s not just resources that are in demand, more and more SMEs are benefiting from the opportunities China’s growth presents. Around 4,500 Australian companies, many of them small, are already active in China.

“With GDP growth expected to remain strong in 2010, and Goldman Sachs recently predicting the Chinese middle class will reach 70% of China’s 1.3 billion population by 2020, consumer demand will continue to grow and diversify, right across the country.

“Guangzhou is the third largest urban economy in China and a gateway to China’s rapidly growing western interior.

“Dedicated areas within the Pavilion will promote eight industry sectors: clean technology and green buildings, financial and business services, education and corporate training, creative industries, sport and leisure, consumer products, food and beverage, and wine.

“For businesses involved in green building and clean technologies the China-Australia Green Building and Eco-city Forum will also be held at CISMEF. “Around 200 senior Chinese officials in charge of urban planning and construction, environmental protection, water treatment, and energy saving, are expected to attend.

“The forum is also a platform to leverage possibilities arising from two memoranda of understanding Austrade entered into last year with the Wuhan and Changsha governments promoting greater collaboration in sustainable development.

“CISMEF will also provide each participant with an interpreter and one-on-one business matching services with Chinese companies,” Mr Turner said.

Austrade will hold a series of briefings around Australia to help SMEs understand the benefits of participation in Sydney (March 3-4); Adelaide (March 4); Melbourne (March 5 and 16); Darwin (March 8); Hobart (March 9); Perth (March 11-12).