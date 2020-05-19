Telstra and Vodafone NZ partner for security management

The telecommunications companies, Telstra and Vodafone New Zealand, have partnered under a strategic reseller agreement to launch a security management service.

Telstra has provided its 24/7 Open Managed Security Services cloud platform to the New Zealand subsidiary.

The security management service targets Vodafone’s government and enterprise customers.

The cloud-based platform uses artificial intelligence (AI), event data, and analytics from experts in both Australia and New Zealand.

“We are excited about providing this new capability to our customers in the government and business sectors,” commented Ken Tunnicliffe, Director of Vodafone Enterprise.

SEE ALSO:

“It enhances our ability to help keep New Zealand businesses safe from cyber threats.”

“We are exploring similar arrangements in the managed services, cloud, and digital services domains,” stated Michael Ebeid, Group Executive of Telstra Enterprise.

“Customers are already talking with us about how we can not only help them improve their operations in New Zealand but also reach global markets via our global capabilities.”

The partnership with be a key factor of Vodafone’s newly established security practice, led by Warren Shera.

“Working with Telstra means that we now have a powerful intelligence and analytics platform at our fingertips,” remarked Warren Shera, Head of Security Practice at Vodafone NZ.

“The platform not only quickly identifies and explores cyber threats but is also able to see true mathematical anomalies.”