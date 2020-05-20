Singapore’s Grab secures investment from Microsoft

Singapore-based ride-hailing firm Grab will adopt Microsoft’s Azure as its preferred cloud platform, with the US tech giant set to make a strategic investment in the company

The five-year agreement, announced by Grab in a 9 October press release, marks a collaborative partnership between the two firms that will focus on a range of tech initiatives and projects.

Grab’s president, Ming Maa, said:

“This partnership signals a deep collaboration with Microsoft on an array of technology projects, including big data and artificial intelligence, that will transform the delivery of everyday services and mobility solutions in Southeast Asia.”

“As a global technology leader, Microsoft’s investment into Grab highlights our position as the leading homegrown technology player in the region.”

Grab currently operates in 235 cities across eight countries in Southeast Asia, and is a market leader in the region for its online-to-offline services and its digital wallet platform, GrabPay.

Adopting Azure as its cloud platform of choice will enable Grab to leverage Microsoft’s AI and intelligent cloud technologies to scale up efficiently whilst simultaneously strengthening the capabilities of its platforms.

Microsoft has not disclosed how much it will invest in Grab over the course of this partnership or when such investments will occur.

As part of the collaboration, the companies will work together to develop in-car entertainment and productivity tools, Grab will offer Outlook-specific booking options, and Microsoft will work to integrate its Rewards Gift Cards into Grab’s own loyalty program.

Grab will also “pilot Microsoft’s Kaizala, a mobile app and service for large group communications and work management, to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of Grab’s Customer Service teams,” the press release added.