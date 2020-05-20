Article
Technology

Samsung Electronics second-quarter figures exceed expectations

By Catherine Sturman
May 20, 2020
undefined mins

Samsung has announced that its Q2 results have exceeded expectations, with a revenue of KRW 61.00 trillion, an increase of KRW 10.06 trillion YoY, while the operating profit for the quarter posted a record KRW 14.07 trillion, an increase of KRW 5.92 trillion YoY, beating previous records.

Linked with the company’s focus on its memory chips, DRAM and NAND, where manufacturing has ramped up as a result of increased demand. Samsung Electronics is expecting profits to exceed previous years, with the launch of the Galaxy S8 and smart TV’s, which are becoming an increasingly attractive market, with the use of the chips which store data on various connected devices. The company has stated that it will be investing significantly in its chip division, where profit has risen to 8 trillion won, from 2.6 trillion won in 2016’s quarter 2 figures.

The record profit is impressive, considering Samsung has had a difficult year. Its internal operations have been under scrutiny, where vice chairman Jae Y. Lee was accused of bribery and embezzlement, and consequently jailed, creating a domino effect with the downfall of President of South Korea Park Geun-hye.

The company is also sure to gain increased revenue through the sale of its organic light-emitting diode (OLED) screens, which will be embedded in upcoming iPhone products and smartphone products. Many have even suggested that Samsung is set to overtake Apple as one of the most successful tech companies globally.

For the Display Panel Business, Samsung has stated that an increase is expected in initial start-up costs for the new OLED production line, with intensifying price competition predicted from LTPS LCD in the mid- to low-end rigid OLED segment.

However, the mobile division has seen a decrease in profit from the previous year, recording a profit of 4.1 trillion won, in comparison to last year’s 4.3 trillion won.

Samsung ElectronicsSamsung Electronics Q2 results 2017
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy