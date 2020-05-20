How Samsung and SAP will deliver ‘next-gen’ computing

Samsung Electronics and SAP are going to develop in-memory platforms together.



These platforms have been billed to massively increase processing for next-generation computing. They save large amounts of data on the main memory of a device and also enable faster data processing speeds.

Samsung and SAP will be using a research centre at Samsung's Hwaseong campus in South Korea, where its semiconductor research labs are located. At the centre, the two firms will provide customers with solutions through extensive test runs of the SAP HANA and review of Samsung's memory solutions.

"With our latest 10nm-class DRAM technology, Samsung Electronics will be able to provide more advanced solutions for SAP's next-generation in-memory system in a highly efficient manner" said Jun Young-hyun, Samsung memory boss.

"Samsung will continue solidifying its technology leadership in the high-density memory market through ongoing innovation."



"Together with Samsung Electronics, we will develop the next generation of in-memory solutions for customers using the SAP HANA platform. This collaboration with Samsung extends our partnership and represents our commitment to drive innovation and help our customers win in the digital economy," said Adaire Fox-Martin, president for SAP Asia Pacific Japan.

Samsung and SAP will start this co-development next month.



