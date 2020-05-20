Salesforce specialist Girikon expands to Australia and New Zealand

American IT consulting and development firm Girikon has announced the opening of its new office in Melbourne, Australia and that it has expanded its service offering to both Australia and New Zealand

The company is a Salesforce Silver Consulting Partner, and is capable of supporting clients across a variety of platforms.

It said in its press release that its expanded physical presence will enable swifter response to client needs and that it aims to offer effective, quality solutions to firms around the world.

“We had several successful years operating in the USA and over the past 24 months we have been receiving strong enquiries from the Australian Salesforce and Information Technology community,” said Alankar Anibha, Founder and Director of Delivery and Services at Girikon, in the press release.

See more:



“The founders made the decision in early 2017 to search for a Managing Director and location for our new office in Australia. Girikon’s vision is simply to enable our clients and partners to maximize their business success through our people, our disciplined approach and our technical experience and knowledge.”

Girikon plans to open an office in the UK in 2020 and already operates a development centre in India.

Yiannis Loupis, Managing Director at Girikon, added:

“All the way from employees to the owners there is a real sense of pride and ownership in the work, projects and growth achieved to date and a real excitement about the future of Girikon”.

“I can’t wait for our prospective clients in Australia and New Zealand to experience this level of professionalism, dedication and focus!”