Rikkeisoft and Oraichain expand AI Blockchain technology

In an announcement made by Rikkeisoft, the company reports that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Oraichain - ‘the world’s first’ AI Data Oracle Blockchain company - following its investment for an undisclosed amount in exchange for 10% of the company’s shares.

"Rikkeisoft is a leading IT company in Vietnam and a trusted partner for many large enterprises in the Japanese Market. Rikkei AI, a subsidiary of Rikkeisoft, will provide high-quality AI APIs to Oraichain. Working together, we hope to enhance the value of Rikkei's products, expand their presence across the globe through our blockchain platform, and accelerate their vision of becoming the #1 IT corporation in Vietnam. We must work with the right strategic partners, and we are glad to have found support from Rikkei at this early stage in our development,” commented Dr. Chung Dao, CEO at Oraichain Pte. Ltd.

Part of their long term commitment Rikkeisoft’s Chairman - Ta Son Tung - will join the Board of Oraichain Pte Ltd. advising on sales strategies and helping Oraichain leverage AI and Blockchain partnerships in Japan and the United States of America.

In addition Rikkeisoft CEO - Phan The Dung - will also join the board overseeing finance and finding strategic partners.

The strategic partnership allows Oraichain to harness Rikkeisoft's Human Resources pool to help with the development of Oraichain and its suite of services.

"At Rikkei, we have been tracking the developments of Oraichain right from the start. We found it unique as it merges the untapped potential of AI and Blockchain technologies. Through this strategic partnership, we are honored to help Dr. Chung and his team build Oraichain. We plan to support Oraichain by helping them develop the network, build AI APIs for the marketplace and support them in finding partners who will bring significant value to the organization. We hope that the partnership will enhance the development of both parties in the future,” added Mr. Phan The Dung, CEO and Co-founder at Rikkeisoft.

