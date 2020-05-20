OneConnect’s AI research team Gamma Lab wins FinTech award

Chinese TaaS (technology as a service) innovator OneConnect has scooped an award for its industry-leading Gamma Lab, an AI research team.

Winning in the ‘FinTech Team of the Year’ category at The Asset Triple A Digital Awards 2020, an event which seeks to celebrate sectoral excellence for companies in the APAC and Middle East regions, the recognition signifies true leadership and innovation.

This marks the second consecutive occasion that the ‘Gamma O’ platform has been awarded by The Asset. On both occasions, the organisation highlighted OneConnect’s advanced leadership in the research, development and deployment of AI technology.

True tech innovators

Although also holding interests in Big Data and blockchain (FiMAX), OneConnect is particularly notable for its AI focus and capabilities.

More so, it is how the company has managed to leverage cutting-edge technology and employ it skillfully in the area of fintech which has earned it such enduring praise from the wider industry.

According to a press release, Gamma Lab’s research has yielded results in “microexpression recognition, facial action unit recognition, machine reading comprehension, natural language generation, emotion recognition and deep learning model inference.”

In the financial sector, the platform utilises AI robots instead of people to communicate with customers, understand their enquiry, anticipate expectations and produce solutions through outbound calls - allowing for human workforces to be deployed in more qualitative areas.

“Our digital retail banking solution allows our customers in this sector to improve their salesforce efficiency, enhance their understanding of end-customers, and deliver comprehensive digital banking capabilities,” the company states on its website.

The Gamma O platform was conceived to address three core aspects: