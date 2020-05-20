Article
MWC 2019: Huawei to power Gelsenkirchen smart city initiatives

May 20, 2020
At the GSMA Mobile World Congress 2019, Chinese tech and communications giant Huawei has announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the German city of Gelsenkirchen to develop a smart city platform for the delivery of government services to citizens.

Huawei said in its press release that the initial phase of this partnership has been the formation of an OpenAir Innovation Lab which will serve as a testbed for innovative technologies and solutions, a showcase of the smart city project for citizens, tourists, businesses, the City and its partners, and as a hub for developing a local partner ecosystem.

The City of Gelsenkirchen is an existing strategic technology partner of Huawei’s, with the Chinese firm having delivered a powerful communications and computing infrastructure to the city.

In the press release, Huawei noted that Gelsenkirchen is developing into a new market economy, seeking to improve the lives of those residing in the city and its surroundings through application of disruptive technologies whilst simultaneously fostering the continued development of an information-based ecosystem.

The MoU’s goals include the implementation and testing of smart city services, prove the best approach for development of a standardised smart city delivery platform, and establish a Digital City Network to enable partners to provide their own expertise.

