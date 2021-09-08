Asiacell and Huawei

Downtime for any digital business means lost revenue, frustrated customers, and compliance headaches. That mission-critical data requires secure and available hosting infrastructure. Therefore, organizations keen to protect and differentiate their services in a crowded marketplace—and striving to develop new business models—will find that leveraging the power of cloud data centres is of great organizational value.

Asiacell, the largest telecommunications provider in Iraq, has always been focused on providing superior business and technical support to enterprise customers. This enables them to run their operations in a secure and scalable environment with less operational costs.

"Asiacell has always been committed to providing the best service in the market and a premium customer experience to the country, from consumer to the enterprise," says Chra Hussain, Chief Commercial Officer at Asiacell Communications.

To enhance these services even more, Asiacell recently partnered with Huawei to build an Uptime Tier III certified data centre in Iraq. This has created the country's most secure and reliable cloud data centre. As part of the collaboration, Huawei will also share its expertise with Asiacell engineers through consultancy services to serve its enterprise customers.

Asiacell already operates three data centres with Uptime Tier III certification, obtained in September 2020. The latest partnership with Huawei will result in Asiacell receiving a Tier III design certification for more data centres, ensuring Iraq has a local, high-quality cloud data centre cluster for the first time.

Customer experience improvement

To provide the best user experience in the LTE arena, Asiacell has worked with Huawei in 4G migration via the latter's Business and Network Consultant program. This project saw several initiatives implemented, including new user portfolios, terminals analysis, and network improvement to bring the company closer to the customer.

More steps towards digitalization

Asiacell can now offer faster data, better performance, and several other high-level digital services by embracing digitalization. This was evident during the COVID-19 pandemic when Asiacell delivered online academic programs to the education sector in Iraq during COVID-19 lockdowns.

Moreover, digitalization has driven more organizations in Iraq to develop new revenue streams by pursuing app-centric infrastructure and services. This pursuit requires reliable and secure data centre services; a mission Asiacell has endeavoured to fulfil with the advanced infrastructure the company has deployed in collaboration with Huawei.