Infosys becomes the Official Digital Innovation Partner of the Australian Open

By Galia Ilan
May 19, 2020
The technology and consultancy firm, Infosys, has signed a three-year strategic partnership with the Australian Open.

Infosys has been appointed the Official Digital Innovation Partner of the tennis tournament.

The tech firm will aid the Australian Open’s goal of evolving its digital experience through the implementation of big data and analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and virtual and augmented reality.

The partnership targets fans at the tournament – aiming to create unique, innovative and engaging experiences.

“Partnering with Infosys is an exciting next step in our ongoing quest to innovate the Australian Open and engage new audiences across the world,” stated Craig Tiley, Tournament Director at the Australian Open.

“We have long understood the importance of using data and insights to improve connections with our fans, players, coaches and the rest of the tennis community and we look forward to working with Infosys to change the way we all experience our great sport in the future.”

“This partnership is about creating new ways of experiencing the Australian Open,” noted Salil Parekh, CEO and Managing Director at Infosys.

“We’re really excited about the opportunity to showcase how digital technologies can enhance the boundaries of this tournament, to change the way the Australian Open is watched, analysed and played.”

“This association with Tennis Australia also reaffirms our strategic commitment to the region where we partner with some of the leading enterprises in driving their digital transformation agenda.”

