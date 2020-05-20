Huawei releases industry-leading CPU and servers to boost big data computing

Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies has unveiled its latest CPU and server products, aiming to take computational performance to the next level

In its 7 January press release, Huawei said the Kunpeng 920 CPU is the highest-performance ARM-based server processor on the market.

The Kunpeng 920 offers a 25% boost to processing performance over the industry benchmark whilst simultaneously enjoying a 30% reduction in power consumption against its contemporaries.

Huawei simultaneously launched its new family of servers, the TaiShan series, which incorporate the Kunpeng 920 CPU across their three models.

Three iterations of the TaiShan series were unveiled, with the first being dedicated primarily to storage capacity, the second to high density, and the third to balancing both of these qualities.

See more:



In the statement, Huawei said the TaiShan servers have been designed for big data, distributed storage, and ARM-native application scenarios, with the aim of significantly enhancing the computational performance of corporate data centres.

"Huawei has continuously innovated in the computing domain in order to create customer value,” said William Xu, Director of the Board and Chief Strategy Marketing Officer at Huawei, in the press release.

“We will work with global partners in the spirit of openness, collaboration, and shared success to drive the development of the ARM ecosystem and expand the computing space, and embrace a diversified computing era."

Huawei launched its latest AI chip portfolio in October 2018, stating at the time that it hopes to accelerate the adoption of AI technology worldwide.