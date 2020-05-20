Article
Technology

Huawei releases industry-leading CPU and servers to boost big data computing

May 20, 2020
undefined mins

Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies has unveiled its latest CPU and server products, aiming to take computational performance to the next level

In its 7 January press release, Huawei said the Kunpeng 920 CPU is the highest-performance ARM-based server processor on the market.

The Kunpeng 920 offers a 25% boost to processing performance over the industry benchmark whilst simultaneously enjoying a 30% reduction in power consumption against its contemporaries.

Huawei simultaneously launched its new family of servers, the TaiShan series, which incorporate the Kunpeng 920 CPU across their three models.

Three iterations of the TaiShan series were unveiled, with the first being dedicated primarily to storage capacity, the second to high density, and the third to balancing both of these qualities.

See more:


In the statement, Huawei said the TaiShan servers have been designed for big data, distributed storage, and ARM-native application scenarios, with the aim of significantly enhancing the computational performance of corporate data centres.

"Huawei has continuously innovated in the computing domain in order to create customer value,” said William Xu, Director of the Board and Chief Strategy Marketing Officer at Huawei, in the press release.

“We will work with global partners in the spirit of openness, collaboration, and shared success to drive the development of the ARM ecosystem and expand the computing space, and embrace a diversified computing era."

Huawei launched its latest AI chip portfolio in October 2018, stating at the time that it hopes to accelerate the adoption of AI technology worldwide.

data centreBig DataAIInnovation
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy