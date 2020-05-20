Article
Huawei Cloud launches AI and blockchain services in Hong Kong

May 20, 2020
Huawei Cloud, the cloud services arm of Huawei, has announced at its 2019 Cloud Summit in Hong Kong that it has begun a strategic investment plan in the city and region to drive uptake of cloud computing and AI in local enterprises.

Along with this scheme to assist the Greater Bay Area’s economic and technological development, Huawei Cloud Global Market President, Edward Deng, unveiled a host of new services for Hong Kong.

Huawei Cloud has launched a blockchain solution to enable Hong Kong-based enterprises to leverage the benefits of the decentralised digital ledger system to keep the international financial hub at the cutting edge of fintech application.

The firm is also set to launch its array of full-stack AI solution from the end of the month, as well as widening the coverage of its cloud availability zones in the city.

"Huawei Cloud has six core advantages: most intelligent, most cost-effective, neutral and reliable, most suitable for organizations in the public sector and big enterprises, most expansive ecosystem, and best-in-class service and support,” Deng said, according to the firm’s press release.

“These six core advantages are built on Huawei's aggregated R&D efforts and its core value of realizing customer-centricity.”

Zhang Yuxin, Huawei Cloud’s CTO, added: 

"Our vision is to join hands with our Hong Kong customers, industry partners, and academic associations to build a smart future for this vibrant city, as well as to drive technology innovation and business development throughout the Greater Bay Area.”

