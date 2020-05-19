Article
Dimmi and Google combine to deliver instant bookings at 4,000 restaurants

By Addie Thomes
May 19, 2020
Australian consumers will now be able to view availability and reserve tables via Google Maps.

Table reservation specialist Dimmi is working with Google to enable users to instantly reserve tables at over 4,000 restaurants across Australia. 

The integration adds Dimmi’s booking functionality into Google’s Maps and Knowledge Panel, so Google users can search restaurants by location, see real-time availability and make reservations directly through Google.

Jared Chapman, Dimmi’s Managing Director, said: “Online reservations are becoming the new norm, as consumers just want to be able to book whenever, and wherever, as easily as possible.

“This integration will help customers make a restaurant reservation instantly when searching and discovering restaurants. We’re excited to work with Google on revolutionising the future of reservations for our restaurant partners in Australia.”

Dimmi is a subsidiary of travel ratings giant TripAdvisor, and also partners with the likes of Qantas and American Express to extend its booking reviewing services.

Google is also rolling this functionality out across the US and worldwide, and will display waiting times for walk-ins using anonymised historical data gathered from Google’s Location History function. The company says it will accommodate a million restaurants from around the world.

