Amcor strengthens supply chain operations with Boomi platform

Global packaging manufacturer Amcor has selected independent Dell unit Boomi to provide a platform to integrate its data and applications with its third-party logistics supplier, AirRoad

The move enables Amcor to streamline and strengthen its supply chain operations, enabling faster turnarounds and mitigation of human risks that could negatively impact the company’s supply chain and client orders.

According to Boomi’s press release, Amcor has historically processed data accrued through its enterprise resource planning and warehouse management systems manually and, in seeking to automate these processes, required seamless data aggregation, sharing and analysis to optimise its daily operations.

Boomi’s integration platform as a service (iPaaS) ensures that Amcor’s requirements for accurate and timely data are met, minimising interruptions to delivery schedules.

See more:



“Operational efficiency is critical for an organisation like Amcor, which strives to ensure clients receive their orders to the standards they expect,” said Michael Evans, Managing Director of Asia Pacific and Japan at Dell Boomi, in the firm’s press release.

“The introduction of Boomi as the connection point between its ERP and 3PL partner has allowed Amcor to streamline its supply chain to achieve faster order turnaround; the technology works in the background so the frontline of the business can deliver to demands.”

Paul Tierney, Amcor’s IT Applications Director, added:

“We want our customers to grow and prosper from Amcor’s quality, service and innovation.”

“This includes fulfilling customer orders accurately and on time, every time.”