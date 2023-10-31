Register free to join FinTech LIVE hybrid industry event

Two-day conference FinTech LIVE London is one of the world’s fastest-growing fintech and crypto events. Now in its third year, there is still time to register for hybrid tickets and watch the event broadcast live from the Queen Elizabeth II conference centre in the heart of Westminster.

The event features more than 50 renowned speakers from the world of fintech, hosting keynote sessions, roundtables and fireside chats, with senior executives from:

HSBC

ABN-AMRO

Starling Bank

Binance

Capital One

MasterCard

Payable

GoCardless

Vodafone

With sessions starting at 10am (GMT) on November 8 and 9am on November 9, anyone from Asia & ANZ can register to attend for free and watch the sessions online.

Registering now for a virtual ticket also means you can watch the individual sessions on demand after the event has concluded.

The next best thing to being at the event in person, attending as a virtual guest via the event app also allows you to interact and network with fellow attendees, and provides a matchmaking service to connect you with like-minded guests.