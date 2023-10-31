Register free to join FinTech LIVE hybrid industry event
Two-day conference FinTech LIVE London is one of the world’s fastest-growing fintech and crypto events. Now in its third year, there is still time to register for hybrid tickets and watch the event broadcast live from the Queen Elizabeth II conference centre in the heart of Westminster.
The event features more than 50 renowned speakers from the world of fintech, hosting keynote sessions, roundtables and fireside chats, with senior executives from:
- HSBC
- ABN-AMRO
- Starling Bank
- Binance
- Capital One
- MasterCard
- Payable
- GoCardless
- Vodafone
With sessions starting at 10am (GMT) on November 8 and 9am on November 9, anyone from Asia & ANZ can register to attend for free and watch the sessions online.
Registering now for a virtual ticket also means you can watch the individual sessions on demand after the event has concluded.
The next best thing to being at the event in person, attending as a virtual guest via the event app also allows you to interact and network with fellow attendees, and provides a matchmaking service to connect you with like-minded guests.
There are nine panel forums and pillars to the content you can expect at FinTech LIVE London, provide unique and exclusive insights into the latest trends in fintech. These include:
- Payment Technology
- Sustainability & Net Zero
- Digital Banking
- Financial Services
- Cryptocurrencies
- Fraud & ID Verification
- Green & Ethical Finance
- Data & RegTech
- Women in FinTech
FinTech LIVE has been bringing the industry together since 2021, and has grown to become an essential date on the industry calendar.
The event is organised by BizClik Media, publishers of Business Chief and FinTech magazines.
Speakers from as far afield as New York take to the FinTech LIVE stage, with returning headline sponsors Saphyre again delivering the opening keynote on Day 1.
“FinTech Live completed surpassed our expectations. We really got so much mileage out of our experience, and made some great connections,” said Stephen and Gabino Roche of Saphyre after the 2022 show.
FinTech LIVE Forums tackle major themes
Selected highlights from the 2023 show include a series of deep-dive panel discussions.
The Digital Ecosystem Forum (10:50am, Day 1) will explore the opportunities and challenges in creating effective digital ecosystems and partnerships, as well as best practices and successful use cases.
The Culture Shift & Change Management Forum (2:55pm, Day 1) will see the panel delve into the challenges associated with managing change in the fast-paced world of finance and technology. The panelists, from diverse backgrounds, will share insights from their experience and discuss best practices for successful change management.
The Digital Banking Forum (10:20am, Day 2) examines how it has transformed the financial industry, enabling users to access banking services from anywhere, at any time. The emergence of fintech companies has accelerated this shift, leading to intense competition, particularly in the areas of payments, lending, and wealth management.
The Financial Services Forum (2:50pm, Day 2) will look at the future direction of fintech, with new technologies like Gen AI emerging and traditional financial institutions looking to stay competitive by adopting digital innovations.
REGISTER now for FinTech LIVE London.
- 6 not-to-miss events for supply chain & procurement leadersLeadership & Strategy
- VIEWPOINT: Global association UFI says live events are backLeadership & Strategy
- Nine must-attend sustainability events for business leadersSustainability
- TECH LIVE LONDON showcases Tech, AI, 5G, Cloud, Cyber, DE&ITechnology