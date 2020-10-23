Article
Human Capital

NAB respond to mental health challenges with new program

By Georgia Wilson
October 23, 2020
undefined mins
In response to rising mental health challenges, NAB has launched a new resilience program...

Following research conducted by NAB which identified that over four in 10 people working in small business currently feel highly anxious, NAB is launching a new wellbeing program. The program will be dedicated to supporting Australian business owners.

The research surveyed more than 750 businesses in Australia and found that one in three small business owners feel lonely, with one in five feeling that they are not coping.

“We’ve known for some time that small business owners have been under stress. This has been amplified during COVID-19 when many business owners have had to scale back operations or pivot to entirely different business models to keep their business alive. When we speak to our customers, they tell us running a small business is an all-encompassing job. Entrepreneurship doesn’t finish at 5pm and in order to be successful, business owners need to invest just as much time in their own wellbeing as they do in their company,” commented Ana Marinkovic, NAB’s Executive for Small Business.

In response NAB is launching an online platform called NAB Business Fit, which brings a range of support resources onto one platform, including virtual workshops, webinars, podcasts, live wellbeing classes and articles.

“I think a lot of people go into small business not really understanding how draining it will be on you. It’s a lonely journey and it’s the mental and emotional state that is what often suffers the most. The Business Fit program is all about your wellbeing, mental health and resilience, so I think it will be helpful for so many entrepreneurs out there,” commented Janina Lear, a small business owner who trialled the NAB Business Fit platform.

Each month the personal wellbeing program will be updated with new content for those using the platform to work through.

To register for NAB Business Fit, click here!

For more information on business topics in Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, please take a look at the latest edition of Business Chief APAC.

Follow Business Chief on LinkedIn and Twitter.

nabmental healthWellbeingplatform
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy