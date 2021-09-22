MYCRANE expands into Gulf and Central Asia

New digital platform MYCRANE has appointed new franchisees in the UAE, Oman, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

The appointments, confirmed during The Big 5 construction trade show in Dubai, mark the launch of MYCRANE operations in the four markets, and the opening of offices in Dubai, Muscat, Nur-Sultan and Tashkent.



The global B2B platform simplifies the process of crane rental procurement, allowing users to submit details of their lifting requirements in order to receive personalised quotes from a range of registered crane providers.



Already operational in Russia, MYCRANE has been developed by seasoned industry executive Andrei Geikalo, a former commercial director at heavy lift specialist Mammoet.



Customers can quickly request a crawler, mobile or tower crane without having to rely on manual processes, such as calling suppliers or making multiple offline requests.



The service, operated in countries around the world by a network of local franchisees supported by MYCRANE’s head office team in Dubai, offers cranes with a capacity of between 6 and 750 tonnes.



Drawing on the management team’s experience in the industry, the MYCRANE platform has been carefully designed to ensure ease of use, and that the quotes generated are directly comparable. Registration is free for both users and equipment rental companies.



Geikalo said the confirmation of four franchisees so soon after its launch is a testament to the strength of its concept.



"Our new partners share our passion for changing the way the crane rental business works, and we would now be happy to hear from other entrepreneurs who may be interested in operating MYCRANE in their home country," he said.



Besides the lifting services search, MYCRANE offers a number of other tools for the crane industry, including a Marketplace to advertise used equipment, rigging equipment, spare parts and auxiliaries, plus career vacancies.



A news portal allows users to stay up to date with the latest industry developments, while in-house support services such as engineering and legal consultancy are also available.



Support services, such as engineering for heavy lift projects, are offered on a truly independent basis, meaning clients are presented with a full range of solutions, service providers from the whole of the market, and the most cost-effective solution.