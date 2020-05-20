Article
Digital Strategy

Four things you need to know about Airbnb’s new China unit

May 20, 2020
undefined mins

Home-sharing company Airbnb is making major changes to its operations in China, notably the creation of a new business entity—Airbnb China.

1. Compliance unit

It has been widely suggested that the new business unit will assist the company’s regulatory compliance, since disputes will come under the China International Economic and Trade Arbitration Commission’s jurisdiction.

2. Cresting the wave

Travelers from China checked into more than 3.5 million Airbnb listings across the world – a strong indicator that Chinese tourist numbers are not only growing, but are also confident in the service that Airbnb offers.

3. Partnering

Airbnb is adopting a well-used strategy that many overseas companies have used –albeit with varying success – which is partnering. The home-rental company is enabling Chinese travellers pay via Alipay when booking reservations for fewer than 28 nights. Airbnb has also announced agreements with major Chinese cities, including Shenzhen, Guangzhou, and Shanghai.

4. Competitive arrival

Airbnb also faces competition from Chinese companies. Tujia, the country’s leading home-sharing service, had 420,000 listings in China, while Mayi has 300,000.

Business Review Asia's November issue is now live

Follow @BizRevAsia and @MrNLon on Twitter.

Business Review Asia is also on Facebook.

SOURCE: [Fortune

Airbnb ChinaChina International Economic and Trade Arbitration CommissionTourism China Alipay Airbnb
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy