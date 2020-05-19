Article
Digital Strategy

Etihad Airways' Spokesperson Nicole Kidman Encourages Travellers to Re-imagine Flight

By We Photo Booth You
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Etihad Airways, the second largest airline of the United Arab Emirates, has named a familiar Australian beauty as its new spokesperson. The airline premiered its ‘Flying Reimagined’ ad campaign in Abu Dhabi over the weekend with the help of Nicole Kidman.

The new face of Etihad Airways is featured as the star and narrator of the adverts, which will be broadcast globally on television, online and social media channels. There are two versions: a 60-second spot and a 30-second spot. Print and outdoor channels will also be utilised during the multimillion-dollar global campaign.

“This new campaign has succeeded brilliantly in bringing our unique brand and service ethos to life on film, in print and on digital channels,’’ Peter Baumgartner, Etihad chief commercial officer said.

“Nicole Kidman, as a globally respected artist was the perfect voice and face for our story and embodies worldly sophistication, intelligence, originality and elegance — values which form the foundation of the Etihad brand.’’

Read related articles from Business Review Australia:
Top 10 Airlines in Asia Pacific and Middle East
Qantas Shines In Safety In Large Airline Fatality Year

Australia’s M & C Saatchi created the campaign with the musical score written by Ramesh Sathiath, creative director at Song Zu and recorded in Sydney by the Sydney Scoring Orchestra. Husband and wife team Anthony Alanasio and Valeria Martinez directed the commercial with British cinematographer Daniel Landin, who is responsible for several other projects with greats like the Rolling Stones, David Bowie and Madonna.

Etihad’s new flagship Airbus A380 is featured in the advert, including its impressively luxurious three-room suite, The Residence. The advert also features Kidman at various landmarks in Abu Dhabi, as well as the soon to be opened Louvre Abu Dhabi and Marseilles, France.The Airbus A380 will start flying to Sydney June of this year.

Join us on Facebook.
Like us on Twitter.

marketingairlinelifestyle
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy