Etihad Airways' Spokesperson Nicole Kidman Encourages Travellers to Re-imagine Flight

Etihad Airways, the second largest airline of the United Arab Emirates, has named a familiar Australian beauty as its new spokesperson. The airline premiered its ‘Flying Reimagined’ ad campaign in Abu Dhabi over the weekend with the help of Nicole Kidman.

The new face of Etihad Airways is featured as the star and narrator of the adverts, which will be broadcast globally on television, online and social media channels. There are two versions: a 60-second spot and a 30-second spot. Print and outdoor channels will also be utilised during the multimillion-dollar global campaign.

“This new campaign has succeeded brilliantly in bringing our unique brand and service ethos to life on film, in print and on digital channels,’’ Peter Baumgartner, Etihad chief commercial officer said.

“Nicole Kidman, as a globally respected artist was the perfect voice and face for our story and embodies worldly sophistication, intelligence, originality and elegance — values which form the foundation of the Etihad brand.’’

Australia’s M & C Saatchi created the campaign with the musical score written by Ramesh Sathiath, creative director at Song Zu and recorded in Sydney by the Sydney Scoring Orchestra. Husband and wife team Anthony Alanasio and Valeria Martinez directed the commercial with British cinematographer Daniel Landin, who is responsible for several other projects with greats like the Rolling Stones, David Bowie and Madonna.

Etihad’s new flagship Airbus A380 is featured in the advert, including its impressively luxurious three-room suite, The Residence. The advert also features Kidman at various landmarks in Abu Dhabi, as well as the soon to be opened Louvre Abu Dhabi and Marseilles, France.The Airbus A380 will start flying to Sydney June of this year.

