Australia Post creates Amazon Prime-style delivery service with 40+ retailers

Some of Australia’s largest retailers have teamed up with Australia Post to offer free delivery to customers on orders over $25.

Named Shipster, online shoppers at the likes of Myer, Target and Toys ‘R’ Us will be able to receive deliveries at no extra charge until 1 January 2018, this having paid an initial $9.95 to join. From January, users can opt in at $6.95 a month for free deliveries on orders over $20.

Australia Post Acting Managing Director & Group CEO Christine Corbett said the service has been launched just in time for savvy shoppers to get organised for Christmas, although the arrival of Amazon into Australia neatly coincides with this Prime-like service launch.

RELATED STORIES:

Corbett said: "We know our customers love to shop online and this Christmas we expect more gifts to be bought online than ever before. Shipster lets you shop with confidence knowing that there will be no surprises at the checkout.

"When you shop with Shipster, all you need to do is spend $25 and over to unlock free shipping from more than 40 of Australia's biggest and most-loved retailers. And with online shopping growing from 11.5% to 15% in the last 12 months, we're predicting the busiest year for online shopping we've ever seen at Australia Post."