Article
Corporate Finance

Why can’t Woolworths sell Masters?

By Enterprise Monkey
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Last week it was announced that all Masters Home Improvement stores would close before the end of this year, their stock would be liquidated and their properties sold off. The gross profits of the sale were expected to amount to AU $1.5 billion.

However, US hardware titan Lowe’s — who is a one-third joint venture partner with Woolworths in the failed Masters chain — has now moved to block the transaction.

Masters was created in 2009 in an attempt to compete with Wesfarmers’ Bunnings Warehouse stores, the largest hardware chain in Australia.

Noel Hutley QC, speaking on behalf of Lowe’s subsidiary WDR Delaware Corp, told Sydney’s Federal Court that Woolworths is attempting to sell Masters without proper legal authority.

"Woolworths has engaged in oppressive conduct, including by invalidly and in bad faith attempting to terminate the JV," said a Lowe's spokesperson in a statement on Monday. 

"Lowe's also alleges that Woolworths has conducted the affairs of Hydrox in a manner oppressive and unfairly prejudicial to Lowe's, including by wrongfully and in bad faith seeking to terminate its joint venture agreement and by seeking to exclude Lowe's from the management of Hydrox," the statement said.

Lowe’s has applied to have an independent liquidator appointed to Hydrox Holdings, the name of the JV running the failed Masters enterprise.

Both parties, Hydrox and Lowe’s, have been ordered to return to court for an interlocutory hearing on 15 September.

Last week, Woolworth’s announced a $1.2 billion full-year loss, marking its first annual loss in 23 years.

Business Review Australia & Asia's August issue is live. 

Follow @BizReviewAU on Twitter. 

Business Review Australia is also on Facebook.

Masters home improvement Lowe's joint venture MastersWoolworths MastersMasters liquidation
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy