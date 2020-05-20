SoftBank Vision Fund leads Klook’s US$425m Series D funding round

Hong Kong-based travel activities and services booking platform Klook has closed its Series D funding round, led by SoftBank’s US$100bn Vision Fund, with $425mn raised.

Other investors who participated in the round, which Klook claimed in its press release to be the largest financing for a firm of its kind, include: Sequoia China, OurCrowd, TCV and Matrix Partners.

"Our vision is to bring the world closer together by connecting the best of what a destination has to offer with travelers from all over the globe," said Ethan Lin, CEO and Co-Founder of Klook, in the firm’s statement.

Fellow Co-Founder and COO Eric Gnock Fah added: "This latest investment is a true testament to the progress made by the Klook team in building the world's Number 1 Super App for all in-destination needs."

SEE ALSO:

Klook has experienced exciting growth since it was founded in 2014, becoming the most searched travel activities and services booking platform on Google and entering significant partnerships with firms such as Rail Europe and Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts.

The company is now poised to continue its global expansion strategy. Over the past year, Klook has expanded to Australia, Europe, and the US, and it said in its statement that it aims to capitalise on this momentum by continuing to enter new markets.

Highlighting the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Klook added that it plans to expand its presence to more Japanese cities and regions whilst simultaneously deepening its investments in local entities.

"We believe Klook is a leader in taking a mobile-first approach to the travel activities and services industry," said Lydia Jett, Partner at SoftBank Investment Advisers, in Klook’s press release.

"The company has seen great success in scaling its business across different geographies and cultures, and we are excited to help them drive further innovation in the global travel industry."