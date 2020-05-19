Article
Corporate Finance

NZ sells $422mn of wine to the US in 2017, beats Australia

By Addie Thomes
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

New Zealand maintained its position as the USA’s third most popular wine importing nation during 2017, pipping Australia for the second year running.

Of NZ’s total $1.21bn (NZ$1.66bn) of wine exports last year, $422mn (NZ$579mn) made its way to the US, with Australia sending $406mn (NZ$558mn).

Italy and France were the only countries to send greater values of wine to America last year.  

See also:

Given New Zealand produces less than 1% of the world’s wine, these are strong findings for the industry.

NZ Winegrowers CEO Philip Gregan said: “What began as just a few hundred thousand cases per year in the late 1990s, is now over 7.7mn cases imported to the US per annum.

“We have a reputation for premium quality and innovation. New Zealand itself is also a vital part of the success, with our sustainability practices and clean, green image very attractive to consumers, meaning they are prepared to pay a premium for our wines.”

Sauvignon Blanc is driving these high export numbers to the US, although the number of red wine shipments rose 23% in 2017. Overall NZ wine import volumes to the US grew by 5% last year.

In 2020, the industry is hoping to export NZ$2bn of wine around the world.

NZ wine industryANZ exports
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy