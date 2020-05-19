Logistics and warehousing will be worth AU$187bn to Australia by 2021

Australia’s logistics and warehousing industries are forecast to be worth AU$187bn by 2021, according to a new study by Ken Research.

The country’s logistics market has shown an impressive growth rate in 2016, owing to the expanding manufacturing and retail sector, growing number of foreign companies and increasing value of exports and imports in the country.

Digitisation has also led to enhanced productivity across the wider supply chain of businesses in numerous industries.

Government investment is also a key factor highlighted by the study. Around $70bn has been allocated for transport infrastructure from 2014 to 2021, with plans to spend $75bn on road and rail infrastructure from 2018 to 2027.

The research predicts the freight forwarding industry will continue to account for the larger share of the revenue pie, supported by the growth of 3PL service providers as global players enter the Australian market.

The demand for cold chain logistics has also grown, with the rising demand for Australia agricultural products from other countries leading to increasing agricultural exports.

The full report, Australia Logistics and Warehousing Market by Sector (Freight Forwarding, Warehousing, VAS), By Domestic & International Services - Outlook to 2021, is available to purchase on Ken Research’s website.