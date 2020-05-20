Article
Corporate Finance

GT Capital to invest up to $202mn in Toyota Motor

May 20, 2020
undefined mins

GT Capital, a Philippines-based conglomerate involved in the finance, property and automotive sectors, is investing over $200mn in Toyota Motor.

GT Capital Holdings stated on Thursday that it will buy shares in the Japanese car manufacturer set to be worth up to $201.6mn.

The investment will be the first offshore investment for GT Capital, with the share purchase to be debt funded and executed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

See also:

Toyota to invest $1bn in Grab

Alibaba to cooperate with Ford Motor Group for new retail opportunities in China

Read the latest Asia edition of Business Chief!

GT Capital and Toyota already go-own Toyota Philippines, according to Reuters, with Toyota owning 49% and GT owning 51%.

Toyota Motor has also this week announced its new CIO for North America, Manjit Singh. Singh will utilise his IT experience to help oversee strategy, development and operation of Toyota’s technology development in America.

 

JapanPhilippinesManufacturingToyota
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy