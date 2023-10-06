How Okada Manila is taking full advantage of the AI boom

Technology Magazine speaks to Ashley Lorraway, Director of Security Infrastructure, Research and Development, about Okada Manila’s attempts to utilise emerging technologies like video analytics and AI to make the resort a safer place. Ashley explains how the “extra special” Okada Manila has become one of the most popular holiday destinations in the world, setting the new gold standard for five-star luxury. He also takes a deep dive into some of the ambitious technology projects he and his team have been working on, including facial and behavioural recognition systems.



As its location in the Entertainment City district of Manila, capital of the Philippines, suggests, Okada Manila and its people are in the business of providing unforgettable experiences for their guests. In addition to the dazzling casino and luxurious hotel, this vast, integrated resort boasts an endless array of world-class amenities, meaning there truly is something for everyone whether they are looking to shop, dine or relax.

