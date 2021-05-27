Monde Nissin: the story of the Philippines’ largest-ever IPO
One of the Philippines’ largest food manufacturers Monde Nissin has made stock market history following its record US$1bn initial public offering (IPO).
This debut marks not just the Philippines’ largest-ever listing, but also Southeast Asia’s second-largest listing this year after the US$1.8bn debut of Thailand’s PTT Oil and Retail.
The oversubscribed IPO, supported by 11 key investors including Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC, Capital Group and Eastspring Investments, proved a big draw for investors thanks to Monde Nissin’s investment in the surging food market of alternative meat.
Betting its future on alternative meat
While Monde Nissin dominates the snack market in the Philippines and is most well-known there for its bestselling instant noodles Lucky Me!, the four-decade-old foodmaker is betting its future on fake meat, with its alternative meat brand Quorn accounting for one-fifth of the company’s total sales (22%), and having achieved sales of US$1.4bn in 2020.
Monde Nissin acquired British meat alternative company Quorn, founded by Marlow Foods, for US$830m from a UK private equity firm in 2015 and has since introduced Quorn to Asia including the Philippines, Singapore, Korea and Thailand. The Quorn brand continues to be most popular in its home market of the UK, accounting for three-quarters of all sales, and also sells in Europe, Australia and the US.
However, during the pandemic, Monde Nissin saw its Quorn brand struggle to fulfil the recent surge in alternative meat products with investment needed to increase capacity and meet growing demand.
But with the global meat substitutes market soaring in recent years as consumers focus on nutrition, health, sustainability and animal welfare, and with brands like Beyond Meat landing record investments, Monde Nissin is set to use a significant amount of the IPO proceeds raised to push both push its Quorn products and invest in more meat-free products, with a particular focus on pushing Quorn in the US markets with localised flavours.
How Monde Nissin rose in the snack ranks
But while Monde Nissin is betting its future on fake meat, it is the company’s branded snacks’ business that is currently most lucrative with its noodle business making up around 50% of total net sales and its biscuit business roughly 30%.
This success is mainly build on the back of a number of strategic and clever acquisitions.
Founded in 1980, Monde Nissin first served up its own branded biscuits – Butter Coconut and Wafer cookies – and continued to acquire other international snack brands including Australia’s pure premium juice brand Nudie. The company broke into the instant noodles market a decade after its debut with Lucky Me! and made its biggest acquisition in 2005, purchasing British faux meat producer Quorn.
But that’s not all. The Makati-headquartered firm owns an array of Philippines’ market-leading brands including SkyFlakes and Fita, which have a 30.5% share of the biscuit market; Mama Sita’s with its 56% share of the oyster sauce market.
In fact, Monde Nissin dominates the country’s snacking market, taking 68% and 73% of the country’s instant noodle and yoghurt drinks market share, respectively. And it also distributes its brands to more than 45 countries worldwide.
It's a family affair
A family-run business, still today, Monde Nissan was founded by Betty Ang (President) and her Indonesian husband Hoediono Kweefanus (VC of the board). A Filipina businesswoman of Chinese descent, Ang is listed as Forbes’ 19th richest Filipino
The company is owned mainly by her husband’s extended Indonesian family. Ang’s brother-in-law, Hartono Kweefanus, sits as chairman of the board and is also chairman one of the largest biscuit manufacturers in Indonesia (PT Khong Guan Biscuit). While Henry Soesanto, also Ang’s brother-in-law, currently serves as CEO of Monde Nissan.
China outbound travel sector will be slow to recover
China’s outbound leisure travel industry will not back to pre-pandemic levels until the second quarter of 2023 at best, according to a new study from consulting firm Oliver Wyman.
This is compared to a number of Southeast Asian countries which are expected to see a full recovery at the start of 2023, according to the study which is based on Oliver Wyman’s Pandemic Navigator, an AI enabled tool, and consumer sentiment survey conducted in late March 2021.
“Chinese consumers are looking forward to outbound travel, but border re-openings alone are not enough to convince them to travel again,” says Jacques Penhirin, a partner at Oliver Wyman. “What stands in the way are quarantine requirements. No Chinese leisure travellers are interested in international travel with the current 14 to 28 days quarantine requirements. Having no quarantine is critical for travellers, which is only expected to happen when China and other major countries achieve herd immunity.”
Hong Kong to be first port of call
According to the survey, Hong Kong remains the most desired destination on travellers’ wish lists, with 41% of the 2,000 Chinese mainland travellers surveyed seeing the city as one of their top destinations once the border reopens.
“Hong Kong is a key destination to visit for Chinese travellers, given the city is expected to open its borders without quarantine requirements on both sides much earlier than the rest of the world,” says Imke Wouters, a partner at Oliver Wyman.
“Our study predicts some Southeast Asian countries are going to see a full recovery as early as the beginning of 2023. That gives Hong Kong a short window of opportunity to re-establish its tourism and attract tourists from the mainland, specifically from the fourth quarter of 2021 to the end of 2022.”
Hong Kong’s regional status as a shopping paradise is however being challenged by Hainan Island, China’s rising duty-free shopping hub and one of the most popular leisure destinations, with 40% choosing the island as their top destination even when international travel is available.
Total visitor arrivals in Hainan have already returned to 2019 levels since August 2020, as a result of international travel restrictions and the favourable offshore duty-free policies. And according to Oliver Wyman, the penetration of Hainan’s duty-free market still has huge room to grow. Offering lower travel expenses and better shopping experiences, 70% of consumers surveyed considered Hainan as their long-term shopping mecca, even when international travel can resume.
“Hainan’s opportunity looks sizeable, but its steep discounts pose risks on pricing and profitability for brands,” adds Wouters. “The brands and retailers operating in Hainan need to strike a balance across sales maximization, margin erosion, and more importantly impacts on China’s price perception due to Hainan’s low prices.”
Short-haul travel will be preferential
The study further reveals that short-haul travel is preferred among Chinese travellers, with long-haul destinations such as Europe and the US unlikely to see a full recovery until mid-2023 earliest.
And those who will travel earlier will be the younger generation and the big spenders who are eager to shop. Furthermore, the study reveals that group tours, once so popular with Chinese citizens, are losing their attraction with social distancing one of the concerns of travellers. Nearly 70% of those surveyed said they would prefer making their own travel plans rather than joining group tours, while just 40% were willing to do so pre-pandemic.
This means that an estimated US$200bn consumer spend that’s currently trapped in China is likely to be unleashed once international travel resumes. “Asia is likely to see Chinese tourists first when borders reopen, but the numbers expected will still be far from a full recovery. We anticipate the vaccine rollout to be accelerated to expedite the pace of tourism worldwide,” concludes Penhirin.