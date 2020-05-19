Article
Corporate Finance

Austal moves into Adelaide to as it bids for $3bn defence vessel program

By Addie Thomes
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Shipbuilder, defence contractor and maritime technology vendor Austal has opened a new office in Adelaide as it begins to support the design and production of Australia’s $3bn Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV) program.

The OPV is a state-of-the-art military vessel, two of which are planned to be built in Adelaide with the rest coming from Western Australia.

Austal CEO David Singleton said: “As Australia’s largest defense exporter, it is only natural for us to have a presence in Australia’s largest naval shipbuilding hub.”

RELATED STORIES:

Austal, in collaboration with design firm Fassmer, will bid for the shipbuilding project with a view to exporting its product around the world.

Singleton continued: “We are increasing our presence in Adelaide to contribute to the Government sovereign shipbuilding commitment, something that will see Australia able to design, build and export a whole range of naval vessels.

“Our joint venture will deliver a complete transfer of intellectual property to Australia relating to the OPV 80 design, a process that will be initiated in Adelaide.

“This will not only deliver jobs, but crucial skills and know-how to Australian shipbuilding.”

AustalAustralian shipbuilding industryAustralian Navy
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy