Austal moves into Adelaide to as it bids for $3bn defence vessel program

Shipbuilder, defence contractor and maritime technology vendor Austal has opened a new office in Adelaide as it begins to support the design and production of Australia’s $3bn Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV) program.

The OPV is a state-of-the-art military vessel, two of which are planned to be built in Adelaide with the rest coming from Western Australia.

Austal CEO David Singleton said: “As Australia’s largest defense exporter, it is only natural for us to have a presence in Australia’s largest naval shipbuilding hub.”

Austal, in collaboration with design firm Fassmer, will bid for the shipbuilding project with a view to exporting its product around the world.

Singleton continued: “We are increasing our presence in Adelaide to contribute to the Government sovereign shipbuilding commitment, something that will see Australia able to design, build and export a whole range of naval vessels.

“Our joint venture will deliver a complete transfer of intellectual property to Australia relating to the OPV 80 design, a process that will be initiated in Adelaide.

“This will not only deliver jobs, but crucial skills and know-how to Australian shipbuilding.”