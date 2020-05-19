Article
Corporate Finance

Amazon: How Your Business Can Go Global

By Erik Fairleigh, PR Manager at Amazon
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Australia is often heralded as a global leader in ecommerce, but according to a recent 2014 Sensis e-Business report, only 26 percent of Australian e-retailers are selling to overseas customers. With the global ecommerce sales set to reach USD$1.5trillion in 2014, Australian retailers are only scratching at the surface of the much bigger opportunity.  

To take advantage of the global marketplace and ensure your sales strategy translate globally, here are some added considerations for businesses to tap into.

Culture and Language: Ensuring that your products, prices and brand positioning resonate with the culture of the countries you’re selling in should be your first priority. Invest in a professional translation service for your product suite and sales process. Language proficiency is extremely beneficial when researching and ultimately selling in a new market.

Seasonality: Understanding and charting seasonal differences can have a substantial impact on your ecommerce strategy. For example, recognising that Australian summer is a Canadian winter and vice versa can allow you to design a global selling strategy that maximises your seasonal inventory. Fundamentally, you can extend your selling season by selling to countries where the product may find a new audience. 

Financial complexities: Managing international transactions can often be a stumbling block for ecommerce businesses. Recognising the complexity of this area, Amazon offers assistance to its marketplace sellers though the launch of Amazon Currency Converter for Sellers (ACCS). ACCS is an optional service that enables businesses that sell globally to be paid directly into their local bank account, in the local currency, saving time and eliminating the complexity of maintaining foreign bank accounts.

Amazonglobal businessACCS
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy