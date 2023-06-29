Both its management reshuffle and business structure changes follow announcements made by its biggest ecommerce rival in China - Alibaba. The ecommerce company has split its operations into six separate business units - one of the company’s biggest restructurings in its history - and has recently appointed a new CEO, Eddie Wu.

One of the business units will include a ‘local service group’ encompassing its food delivery and grocery businesses. For both Alibaba and JD.com establishing a grocery business unit is part of a broader strategy to expand beyond traditional ecommerce and remain competitive in the Chineese market.

Who is taking over as JD.com CEO, replacing Lei Xu?

Announced in May, 2023, Lei Xu will be retiring from his position as CEO and Executive Director of JD.com due to personal reasons. For more than a decade, Xu has been with JD.com holding various senior roles, making a significant contribution to the company’s development. While he is stepping down from these two roles, he will remain serving as the first chairman of the advisory council and continue to participate in high-quality development for the company.