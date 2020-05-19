Article
Technology

Telstra boosts IoT portfolio with MTData acquisition

By Addie Thomes
May 19, 2020
Australian telco giant Telstra has completed the purchase of MTData as it bids to strengthen its IoT capabilities.

Specialising in connected vehicle and fleet management technology, MTData, also Australian-owned, has around 70 staff and also operates in New Zealand, the US, Canada, the UK and the Middle East. The purchase price is yet to be disclosed.

Telstra already operates the largest mobile network in Australia, which is also one of the largest in the world, and is looking to diversify its portfolio of assets.

In a blog post, Telstra’s Executive Director of Global Products Michelle Bendschneider said: “MTData will bring fresh expertise to our business, including the technical know-how and software expertise to help fast track our Enterprise Connected Vehicle offerings.

“It’s part of our goal to build out our IoT ecosystem for our customers. It also supports Telstra’s focus on being a leading provider of innovative technology solutions for customers in Australia and globally.

“Since MTData began in 2003, the team has been built on a culture of innovation and a resolute focus on developing solutions that provide a tangible benefit to their customers’ business.”

MTData serves industries including transport and logistics, mining, oil and gas, agriculture and waste management. In 2009, 2010 and 2011, it was named on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50 list.

