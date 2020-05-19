SAP Concur: Seven reasons information mobility is crucial for businesses

Since work is no longer limited to a specific location, there has been a huge shift in the modern workforce towards mobility. However, businesses need to be properly set up to accommodate this workstyle evolution or risk failing to deliver the true benefits of mobile, according to SAP Concur.

Matt Goss, Managing Director, Australia and New Zealand, SAP Concur, said: “Organisations must embrace workplace mobility strategically to drive growth and innovation. This means finding solutions that meet employees where they are, and are easy to implement and use.”

SAP Concur has identified seven reasons a mobility strategy is crucial for businesses:



1. More mobile workers. To attract and retain top-tier employees, a flexible mobile or remote working environment is often necessary. To be effective, mobile employees must be able to perform in the same way they would in the office, with full access to desktops, applications, and files, no matter where they’re located.



2. Security. Allowing mobile access with the wrong systems in place can make sensitive data vulnerable to cybercriminals. Employees need to be educated on security best practices, and mobile devices need to be managed to keep company data and apps secure. A well-defined information mobility strategy can help to reduce the risk of a security breach.



3. Flexible and scalable workforce growth. Organisations that offer remote working can dramatically expand their potential new hire candidate pool and recruit the best employee for the job, regardless of location. When costly relocations and extra office space aren’t necessary, businesses can easily grow with virtual workers.



4. Employee productivity and efficiency. Mobile solutions not only provide greater workflow access, they can also give employees access to real-time data to make informed, timely decisions from any location or device.



5. Cost savings. Getting work done more quickly with mobile solutions can reduce costs. Organisations don’t need to purchase on-site equipment as implementation is customised to accommodate business needs and everything is in the cloud.



6. Streamlined mobile solutions free up IT. When integrated business solutions are working properly, IT can focus on what matters most to an organisation, instead of focusing on technical problems. Freeing up IT also gives businesses more time for innovation and strategic business projects.



7. Better work-life balance. With access to more technology options, employees can work remotely for better work-life balance.



Goss added: “Mobility should offer an experience as productive as being in the office, and an unexpected meeting shouldn’t have to end a long-planned holiday.

“Being able to jump online anywhere to finish urgent work can help reduce stress and create workplace flexibility, which is exactly what employees desire most.”