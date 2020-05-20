LinkedIn's “Lite” mobile app for India - what you need to know

LinkedIn has announced that it will be launching a “Lite” version of its mobile app in India in order to make it more accessible to users with poor internet connectivity.



The new app will be available in over the next few weeks and is sure to see immediately high uptake volumes since India is LinkedIn’s second largest market with 37 million recorded users using its business networking services.

At a LinkedIn event in Bengaluru, Akshay Kothari, the company’s country manager and head of product for India, said: “LinkedIn Lite” loads four times faster and provides a better experience to users in urban and rural areas with patchy networks.”

Last year, LinkedIn made a number of changes to its mobile app after facing criticism for both poor design and user experience.



LinkedIn launched two more services on Monday – “LinkedIn Placements” is aimed at students looking for jobs while “LinkedIn Starter Pack” will connect startups and small and mid-sized businesses with job seekers

Rolling out “Lite” versions of apps is becoming commonplace among the big tech companies; they are recognising that they can expand their user base by producing applications that use less data. Giants such as Twitter and Facebook are among companies to have adopted this approach.





