In focus: Dell Technologies’ efforts to combat COVID-19

"Customers need essential technology now more than ever to put business continuity, remote working and learning plans into practice," said Jeff Clarke , vice chairman and chief operating officer, Dell Technologies.

"In Q1, we saw orders with banking and financial services, government, healthcare and life sciences customers up 15 to 20% – all to meet immediate needs of their customers, communities and patients. As the world pivots from response to recovery, we'll continue to put our broad capabilities to work to deliver differentiated results for our customers and our company."

With the help of its innovative products, broad capabilities, flexible supply chain and resilient workforce, Dell Technologies has been effectively navigating the pandemic and helping others to do the same.

Celebrating its culture of giving

In a recent statement made by the company, Dell Technologies placed a spotlight on its workforce’s efforts to provide support during the pandemic.

“As a company, we have prioritised our COVID-19 efforts where we can make the greatest positive impact to the immediate health, safety and sustainability of our communities and the frontline organizations working to treat and contain the virus around the world. We are committed to making this difference through our technology, our reach, our donations, and the remarkable efforts of our 150,000 team members,” commented Dell Technologies .

3D Printing

With the world requiring an increasing number of personal protection equipment (PPE), Dell Technologies has been leveraging its 3D printing (additive manufacturing) capabilities to produce as well as distribute, masks and visors for healthcare workers.

Funding food

With COVID-19 having a significant impact on the most vulnerable, Dell Technologies has been working to address food shortages by distributing food and provisions totalling more than 500 meals per day and providing shelter to 100 individuals.

The company has also established a fundraiser in Minnesota raising more than US$25,000 to help families in need and children who rely on school meals.

Lending digital skills

With the capabilities technology can provide needed more than ever, Dell Technologies has been providing its technological expertise to its non-profit partners that needed to adapt quickly to remote working in order to continue their operations.

One non-profit partner includes Barnardos Ireland who needed to adapt their services in order to continue to support the children and families that depend on them. Dell Technologies provided a fundraiser and experienced work from home volunteers to lend their expertise in remote management of teams, setting-up conference calls, enabling security best practices, communicating with donors, and supporting call center activation and coaching.

Financial support

Around the world, Dell has been providing financial aid to support those affected by the pandemic, this includes:

An initial donation of US$284,000 to fund badly-needed materials such as surgical masks, protective clothing and eye protectors for local hospitals in China

Delivering an in-kind IT infrastructure donation valued at US$853,000 to the Hubei Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in China.

Setting aside US$3mn in funds and in-kind technology donations to help meet the needs of our communities and the front-line organisations working to treat and contain COVID-19

Matching every team members’ donation to support the COVID-19 response, dollar for dollar up to $10,000 per employee per year via its Dell match program

Supporting local businesses in Texas via its Round Rock Cares foundation with an initial investment of US$100,000

About Dell Technologies

Founded in 1984 by Michael Dell, Dell Technologies is built on a shared vision, ‘of a future that is better than today’. As a result, “Dell Technologies is committed to transforming businesses, shaping the future of innovation and developing technologies to drive human progress.”

Dell Technologies’ offers a wide range of products and solutions relating to infrastructure, workforce, industry, design and midmarket, as well as services for deployment, consultancy, payments, education, technology and more !

Dell Technologies works with multiple leading companies from around the world, offering its services to the likes of Tech Mahindra. To find out more about Dell’s partnership with Tech Mahindra, click here !

