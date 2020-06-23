Dassault Systèmes GEOVIA: digital transformation in mining

French software giant Dassault Systèmes develops a range of industry solutions. Its GEOVIA products are geared towards mining.

Its 3DEXPERIENCE platform serves as a platform for digital innovation across different industries. GEOVIA, as part of that, is itself divided into a number of different products for different industry areas, adding up to model and simulate the planet as a whole.

GEOVIA Surpac is intended for the planning of mines, assisting via 3D representations and workflow automation. GEOVIA Gems, meanwhile, enables collaboration for mine-planning teams in areas such as exploration, modeling, mine design and production scheduling.

Tactics and strategy are another part of the company’s offering, with the former being covered by GEOVIA MineSched, which is designed to maximise productivity and profits. On the strategic level, GEOVIA Whittle focuses on both determining and optimising the economic strength of a mine.

Dassault at large has responded comprehensively to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with its 3DEXPERIENCE platform fully operational on the cloud for remote working. It also said it was dedicated to facilitating remote working for its workers as well as clients.

In a press release, Bernard Charlès, Vice Chairman and CEO, Dassault Systèmes, said: “The steps we have taken in response to COVID‐19 are designed to promote safety for our employees, partners and clients with innovative solutions to help them work from anywhere with the full power of 3DEXPERIENCE collaboration.

“Today we launched numerous new approaches to accelerate innovations in R&D, manufacturing engineering and logistics, by fully exploiting virtual twin experiences online. Empowering our large base of 3D users to collaborate from home plays a significant role in their morale as they can continue their projects and learn together with a positive horizon.”

