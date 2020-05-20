World Tea and Coffee Expo - five things you need to know

India will welcome the fourth World Tea & Coffee Expo (WTCE) – and event that will see a number of key players converge on the Bombay Exhibition Centre in Mumbai.



The event, which spans Thursday 20th October to Saturday 22nd Oct 2016 is a dedicated global trade event for the tea, coffee and allied sectors. It consists of an expo, a two-day high-level conference, and workshops.

With such a variety of attendees, the Expo offers industry players a wide a variety of solutions. You could be in search of a joint-venture partner, a franchiser, or simply exploring branding possibilities – the Expo is very likely to meet those needs.

1. Networking



WTCE gives an opportunity to showcase products, services and technologies, network with focused buyers, and find practical solutions to issues faced by the sector. In addition to catering to a huge and growing domestic market, the hot beverage segment is a major earner providing large scale employment opportunities, especially to women.

2. Industry-wide



The 2016 edition will host 70 Exhibitors from seven countries with interests in tea, coffee, and hot beverages. Expect high-profile appearances from the Tea Boards of India and Sri Lanka. A large number of sub-industries will also be present; among them specialty teas, vending solutions, and certifying bodies.

3. Track record



Since its inception in 2013, the expo has brought the global industry players closer, enabled mega deals in addition to being the definite launch pad for new products and technologies especially for SMEs who aspire for national / international expansion but have low budgets. This trade fair is supported by the Ministry of Commerce (Tea Board of India) and is also supported by leading national and international bodies.

4. Unmissable conference



Priti Kapadia, Director at Sentinel Exhibitions Asia – the company responsible for organising the Expo – said: “An integral part of the Expo is a high-level, two-day conference by industry leaders, academicians and policy makers and also workshops by Tea & Coffee experts.”

The conference is billed to cover a number of current issues affecting the tea and coffee industries. Topics including sustainability, GST impact, design, brand innovation, and much more will be discussed.

5. Ahead of the trend



Hot beverages are becoming increasingly popular across the world and have witnessed positive growth in the last few years thanks to intensive marketing campaigns. The global market for RTD (Ready-to-Drink) Tea and Coffee is expected to reach $150 billion by 2021 with an annual growth rate of 9 percent. The Asia-Pacific region is the largest market and also showing maximum growth.

