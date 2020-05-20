Article
Digital Strategy

Uber and rival Didi given green light be Chinese government

May 20, 2020
undefined mins

Ride booking company Uber and its Chinese rival Didi Chuxing have received permission from the Chinese Government to operate in the country.
 

To support President Xi Jinping’s vision of a sharing economy, the two firms will come into operation around November, according to Bloomberg reports.

Drivers for ride-hailing apps can't have a criminal record, will have to have three years of experience as a professional driver, and be licensed by a local taxi regulator, according to reports. Drivers also may not operate a vehicle with more than 600,000 kilometres on the clock.  

While both companies have been offering their services in China for a number of years, the Chinese government’s recent actions have created a legal framework, ahead of countries in Europe and the US.
 

Last week, Uber investors called for a "truce" between the two companies. They stated that they are worried that the fight will damage both companies, and reports say, investors between the two companies have talked about a deal.

Uber said in February that it's losing more than $1 billion each year in China in its efforts to win over customers.
 

July's issue of Business Review Australia & Asia is now live. 

Follow @BizRevAsia and @MrNLon on Twitter.

Business Review Asia is also on Facebook. 

SOURCE: [Business Insider

Prathan Chorruangsak / Shutterstock.com 

Uber China Ride-hailing apps ChinaRide-hailing apps Asia Didi Chuxing China
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy