LTI launches SAP migration programme with AWS

Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI) has announced the launch of an Accelerated Migration Programme for SAP customers via AWS.

The new initiative will see LTI move SAP workloads onto Amazon’s cloud through an automated smart platform and service.

Envisioned as enabling an accelerated rate of migration, LTI’s programme will feature a Discovery, Build, Deployment and Validation Module to industries across myriad sectors. Add-on features include an SAP profiler, analyser, security and smart testing capabilities.

Commenting on this latest development, Siddharth Bohra, Chief Business Officer, said, "LTI has a successful track record of enabling AWS cloud transformations across highly complex SAP customer landscapes.

"Working with AWS will help us digitise the core and bring this expertise to other SAP clients, leveraging our highly automated approach."

Moreover, LTI’s progress marks its achievement of AWS SAP Competency status, making the company an advanced partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN). This honour confers a certified level of proficiency and a proven track record at migrating SAP to AWS.

Achieving tech proficiency

This latest news continues an ongoing trend of LTI receiving praise for its commitment to tech innovation and proficiency. In May, the company received a Pinnacle Award as the ‘2020 Industry Innovation Partner of the Year’.

Again recognised by SAP as an invaluable collaborator producing superior solutions over a 20-year relationship, LTI’s ability to complement the former company has been widely acknowledged.

Christian Klein, CEO at SAP, said, “Our industry has seen a lot of change over the past decade, but what hasn’t changed is the strength and scale of our ecosystem. Our partnerships give us the ability to be a part of the broader conversation – and their impact is both evident and critical to our customers’ success.”

Additionally, Sanjay Jalona, CEO and Managing Director at LTI, stated his pleasure at the company receiving the award and thanked SAP for its appreciation of their partnership:

“The recognition as ‘Industry Innovation Partner of the Year’ is an exceptional testament to the LTI team. LTI has proven innovation capabilities as well as deep technical knowledge and expertise with SAP S/4HANA. We use this expertise to design, build and implement SAP solutions creatively offering customers ways to increase value from their investments.”

Image courtesy of LTI