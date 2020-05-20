Article
Corporate Finance

Whitbread plans 'phased withdrawal' from South East Asia

May 20, 2020
undefined mins

Whitbread has announced plans to start a ‘phased withdrawal’ from its Premier Inn operations in India and South East Asia. The company will be focusing on expansion plans in the UK, Europe and Middle East instead.

It currently runs two hotels in Indonesia, one in Thailand and three in India, with a total of 785 rooms.

In a statement Alison Brittain, CEO, Whitbread commented:

“In April I laid out a three-point plan to build a bigger and better Whitbread. I reiterated the strong growth prospects for Whitbread in the UK, where we have laid out bold milestones for Premier Inn and Costa and confirmed that Whitbread also has an exciting future beyond the UK. A key strategic theme is to focus on our strengths internationally and that means identifying those opportunities to invest our capital and management time wisely to generate the best and most sustainable returns. To build a successful future for Premier Inn overseas, we must focus on those markets where we can grow scale and where our brand proposition is most compelling for our customers.”

July's issue of Business Review Australia & Asia is now live. 

Follow @BizRevAsia and @MrNLon on Twitter.

asia hospitality industryPremier Inn AsiaPremier Inn South East AsiaWhitbread Asia
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy