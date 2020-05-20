Standard Chartered brings video banking to Asian markets

Standard Chartered Bank said that it is bringing the convenience of video banking to more than five million clients in nine markets across Asia, Africa and the Middle East, the biggest roll-out of its kind by any international bank.



Already live in Malaysia and Singapore, video banking will launch in Bangladesh, China, Hong Kong, India, Taiwan, Kenya and the UAE by the end of 2016.

With video banking, clients can speak with banking consultants over a secure video connection from a location of their choice – all they need is a laptop. This new sales and service channel allows clients to do almost anything they can do in a branch, from signing up for a new card to finding a mortage to suit their needs

In selected markets, Priority Banking clients can use video banking to consult “face-to-face” with investment advisors to explore new wealth management opportunities.



Karen Fawcett, Standard Chartered Bank’s CEO for Retail Banking, said: “Video banking is about giving our clients more choice and more convenience. Now you don’t have to come in to a branch to talk to somebody face-to-face.” She added: “We are investing in technology that makes banking secure, simple and personal for our clients.”

In addition to video, Standard Chartered’s retail banking clients - and prospective clients - will also be able to connect with banking consultants through web chat and audio links on the Bank’s website.

Video banking will bring the following benefits to clients:

• More choice, more convenience: Clients have a secure channel to access live, on-the-spot services through video banking and web chat, giving them a convenient new way to do their banking. Banking consultants are fully briefed to offer service that meets each individual’s needs.

• Information-sharing: Banking consultants can share screens with clients while they are speaking with them and send links to websites. Both banking consultants and clients will also be able to upload and share forms and other documents.

The Bank last year announced it will invest $1.5 billion in technology over three years. Earlier this year, the Bank launched its digital “bank on an iPad” sales-and-service tool in eight new markets (Singapore, India, Pakistan, Malaysia, Bangladesh, the UAE, Kenya and Nigeria); Retail Workbench lets clients open an account in any location and makes banking services like loan approvals and credit card issuance fast, simple and completely paperless.

Standard Chartered Bank’s retail banking business serves the banking needs of nearly 10 million individual and business clients across more than 30 markets in Asia, Africa and the Middle East, through cutting-edge digital channels, more than 1,000 branches and 5,000 ATMs.

