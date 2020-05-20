AmInvest recognised as Malaysia’s best investment management company for fifth year

AmInvest has been awarded ‘Malaysia’s Best Investment Management Company’ at the World Finance Investment Management Awards 2016 for the fifth consecutive year.

Winners were selected through a two-tiered system: a vote followed by judging from a panel of industry experts. Performance, service, leadership, consistency, targets and objectives were among the key judging criteria.

World Finance, based in the United Kingdom is a bi-monthly print and online magazine that provides comprehensive coverage and analysis of the financial industry, international business and the global economy.

“It is a tremendous honour to receive this award for the fifth consecutive year, a true testament to our in-house investment expertise and capabilities built over more than 35 years of growing our investors’ investments in all market conditions.

“Our ability to understand and anticipate the ever-changing market environment has given us the foresight ability to develop relevant investment solutions as well as a robust investment process to deliver consistent positive returns. We have multidisciplinary teams across different specialisations that bring the best practices of funds management to our business,” said Datin Maznah Mahbob, Chief Executive Officer at AmInvest.

AmInvest manages assets worth around RM36 billion. Its Shariah-compliant AUM accounts for about RM7 billion with more than 50 per cent invested in foreign assets.

Maznah added: “We are focused on providing relevant global investment solutions to global investors and seeking out the best investment opportunities in all market cycles. We look forward to increasing our global reach through ways which include offering and promoting investment strategies that can deliver better risk-adjusted returns and consistent returns with low volatility.”

SOURCE: [Malay Mail Online]