Aconex surpasses $200bn in managed transportation projects

By Thierry Boudan
May 19, 2020
Aconex, a Melbourne-based construction management company, has announced that it has reached a new milestone, with more than $200bn worth of transportation projects having been managed on its platform.

Having been acquired by Oracle at the end of last year in a deal valued at $1.2bn, Aconex has continued to lead the way in offering digital solutions within the infrastructure sector.

“The future of human mobility is going to be an incredible adventure; autonomous vehicles and high-speed rail, transit and new ways to move around cities – accompanied by the technology to help us create infrastructure that dramatically enhances the user experience,” said Norman Anderson, President and CEO of CG/LA Infrastructure, Inc – an Aconex customer.

“Aconex is the kind of firm that will get us there, powered by the kind of people who really care about productivity, vision and the practical tools we need to accelerate into the future, connect our communities locally, and bringing us greater competitiveness globally.”

To date, Aconex has served more than 400,000 users across its platform, with more than 60mn documents having been transmitted worldwide.

“Teams, organizations, and government agencies are embracing change and transforming the way they build and operate assets,” said Aconex.

