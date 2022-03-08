Top 8 female business leaders across Southeast Asia

To celebrate International Women’s Day (IWD) today, on March 8, which this year spotlights #BreaktheBias, we showcase eight female business leaders across Southeast Asia.

From the industries of energy and tech, finance and aviation, and from Vietnam and Singapore, to Malaysia and Indonesia, here are our top eight.

1. Helen Wong

Group CEO, OCBC

Singapore

A seasoned financial expert, with nearly four decades of banking experience, Singaporean national Helen Wong is credited with being the first-ever woman to run the Overseas Chinese Banking Corp. (OCBC), Singapore’s second-largest bank by market value. The 60-year-old has been at the helm of the bank since April 2021.

She started her banking career at OCBC in 1984, becoming its first China desk manager in Hong Kong within a year, before moving on to other banks. She spent 27 years at HSBC, working her way up to chief executive of Greater China. She has vast experience in Greater China, covering a wide range of roles in capital markets, syndicated finance and corporate banking. She has featured in Fortune’s Most Powerful Women International List 2021 and Forbes 50 Over 50 List 2021.