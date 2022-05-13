Top 10 largest VC finance rounds in Asia-Pacific in Q1 2022

While VC investment in Asia dropped during Q1 2022, driven by geopolitical uncertainty, a surging Covid-19 Omicron wave, increasing volatility in the public markets, and ongoing regulatory developments in China, the level of VC investment remained solid thanks to a number of US$100m-plus megadeals seen across the region.

That’s according to KPMG’s global analysis reported in the Venture Pulse Q1 2022 report .

India and China dominated the top 10 financing rounds. India attracted three of the largest rounds this quarter, with an US$800m raise by edtech BYJU’s , a US$700m raise by foodtech Swiggy , and a US$478m raise by media startup DailyHunt .

China’s biggest deals included an US$800m deal by JD Property and a US$784m deal by Changan New Energy , and other countries that attracted major deals included Singapore and South Korea with a range of sectors attracting investment, among them edtech, food delivery, health-tech, and B2B services.

According to Egidio Zarrella , Partner, Clients and Innovation at KPMG China, in this first quarter “VC investors were particularly interested in companies focused on new energy vehicles, semiconductors, and other hardware-related technologies, as well as increasing interest in firms working to improve the efficiency of traditional manufacturing processes or providing SaaS B2B services.

Here, we chart the top 10 financing rounds in Asia-Pacific in the first quarter of 2022.