Exec reshuffle at KPMG International sees 7 new appointments

Push towards ESG – Head of Global ESG brought on board

Like many of its professional services peers, KPMG is putting emphasis on and investing in ESG, with CEO Bill Thomas saying the firm was “putting the environmental, social and governance agenda at the heart of everything we do.”

Last year, the firm pledged US$1.5bn over the next three years toward accelerating ESG services and solutions for clients, as well as upskilling its talent.

To ensure KPMG continues to deliver in its investment commitment and accelerate global client solutions for ESG opportunities and challenges, the firm has appointed John McCalla-Leacy as Head of Global ESG for KPMG International.

No stranger to ESG or KPMG, John has held various global leadership positions in KPMG over two decades and most recently served as the former head of ESG for KPMG in the UK.

Here, he placed ESG at the heart of the UK firm’s purpose and growth strategy, leading the delivery of ESG solutions, products, and services to clients, and providing leadership to more than 300 ESG specialists across the UK firm.

A strong advocate for inclusion, diversity and social equality, he has supported a number of initiatives, including the launch of KPMG in the UK’s Our Impact Plan, and the publication of KPMG in the UK’s first-ever black heritage pay gap report.

With emphasis on ESG and decarbonisation sweeping all industries and increased geopolitical and economic uncertainty placing even greater pressure on some of the world’s most important sectors, including energy, KPMG has also appointed a Global Head of Energy Natural Resources & Chemicals (ENRC).

With more than 25 years’ experience, Anish De joins from KPMG India where he held a number of key roles including as National Head of ENRC, and head of Strategy and Transformation. In this new role, Anish will drive forward a global growth strategy.