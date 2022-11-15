How tech innovator HiiROC is cleaning up future of energy

With hydrogen the new green fuel of the future, it’s little surprise that a cleantech focused on hydrogen production has taken KPMG’s innovation tech crown this year.

HiiROC beat off tough competition from more than 1,100 fast-growth businesses across the globe to be crowned KPMG Global’s Tech Innovator 2022.

The UK-based technology scaleup is making waves worldwide (and winning awards) with its innovative process for producing low-cost zero-emission hydrogen from micro to industrial – also making it to the shortlist of FT’s Tech Champions 2022 (winners are announced on November 21).

This comes as COP27, currently taking place in Egypt, casts a spotlight on hydrogen power and follows the gathering last month of more than 150 of the world’s business leaders in the global hydrogen economy for the Hydrogen Council’s regional CEO meeting.

Frans Timmermans, EVP of the European Green Deal for the European Commission told the CEOs that he had strongly felt for many years that hydrogen was “going to be the energy commodity of the future in the energy sector” and that “we must think global when we think about hydrogen… it is completely inevitable that we create global hydrogen markets”.

Described by KPMG as a “modern success story of entrepreneurialism, innovation, and ambition”, HiiROC was chosen as tech innovator of the year for its clear opportunity to solve a global challenge, strong management team, and opportunity to scale quickly.