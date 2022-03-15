10 Asia-focused business podcasts to inform and inspire

1 Analyse Asia with Bernard Leong

Churning out weekly podcasts since 2014, totalling an incredible 372 episodes, Analyse Asia with Bernard is “dedicated to the pulse of technology, business and media in Asia”, according to the blurb. Host Bernard Leong , an experienced senior executive and chief information officer at Who Hup, and Carol Yip undertake one-on-one interviews with prominent leading thinkers, thought leaders, VCs and industry pioneers who dissect and provide insight into deep topics impacting the Asian business and tech scene.

Episodes address everything from the future of finance and the metaverse opportunity to technology regulation and venture capital access; analyse technology reports; and provide analysis on regional firms, from TikTok and Tencent, to Gojek, Grab and Evergrande.

Among those interviewed include tech executive and senior advisor at BCG, Aliza Knox , who was head of Twitter in Asia-Pacific for five years and Scott Beaumont , president, APAC for Google who discusses why, what and how it takes to connect the next 2.5 billion people online in Asia. Venkatesh Saha , CEO for Wise Asia, shares the current fintech trends in Asia; Lim Xinyi , senior director of corporation development for Pinduoduo discusses the social ecommerce company’s impact on agriculture; and Jamie Lin , partner of accelerator and VC fund AppWorks shares perspectives in how venture capital will be transformed by Web3. Tech and business journalists from Bloomberg, The Ken Southeast East, South China Morning Post and The Information also join Leong to discuss trends, predictions, companies and reports.

2 Accel Insights Seed to Scale

74 episodes

Created by Accel Partners from India, the Accel Insights Seed to Scale series delivers 74 episodes that read like a who’s who of the Indian startup ecosystem. Host Anand Daniel , a partner at Accel India, talks to those involved in the startup ecosystem in India, from industry experts, founders, VCs, authors and leaders across various sectors.

Industry insiders deliver insight on the future of everything from crypto, edtech, open source and credit cards, to agritech, digital health and SaaS within the country, with a particular deep dive into SaaS, offering guidance on everything from scaling your SaaS startup to building SaaS business out of India for the global market. Other episodes feature more general guidance on everything from monetising innovation to driving scale and value creation.