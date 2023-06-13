Singapore Airlines names first female CFO: 10 things to know

The business world has scored a hat trick of female leadership firsts this week (and it is still only Tuesday).

While Turkey’s first-ever female central bank chief, Hafize Gaye Erkan, took office, drinks giant Diageo appointed its first female CEO (Debra Crew), making her just one of nine women to lead an FTSE 100 company, and the world’s best airline (Singapore Airlines) named its first-ever CFO.

Currently serving as SVP of Marketing Planning, Jo-Ann Tan will take the top finance role at Singapore Airlines Group (SIA), and join two other women executives in the 14-strong leadership team.

She will be responsible for the company’s corporate planning division and oversee the finance division directly, including accounting, taxation, financial reporting, risk management, insurance, and investor relations functions.

This move by the World’s Best Airline comes just weeks after Qantas replaced outgoing CEO Alan Joyce with Vanessa Hudson, its first-ever female Chief Executive, and arrives as the Singapore flag carrier works towards achieving gender parity by 2025.

Singapore Airlines is one of the signatories of IATA's initiative 25by2025, which is designed to improve diversity following allegations, but so far only half of its members have signed up.

The news of Jo-Ann's appointment also comes amid a shakeup of the airline’s C-suite, and just weeks after the Group posted the highest full-year net profit in its history.

As the airline makes history once more, appointing its first female CFO, here are 10 things to know about JoAnn Tan, SIA’s advancement in female leadership representation, and how the aviation industry is moving the needle towards gender parity – though still has a long way to go.

1

C-suite shakeup at Singapore Airlines

As the new CFO of SIA, Singapore national JoAnn will step into the shoes of Tan Kai Ping, who has held the finance chief role since May 2021 and who was instrumental in the merger of Air India and Visatra back in November 2022– a merger that is designed to bolster SIA’s presence in India. He has been with SIA Group for nearly three decades, bar a secondment of three years as President of Shanghai-based Great Wall Airlines.



Tan Kai Ping is moving into the Chief Operations Officer role replacing current COO, Mak Swee Wah, who is retiring after spending more than four decades at the airline. He most recently instrumental in growing the airline back to pre-pandemic levels.