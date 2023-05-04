Who is Vanessa Hudson, the first female CEO of Qantas?

Given Vanessa Hudson’s role as Qantas CFO in successfully steering the airline back to profit post-pandemic, her promotion to CEO, announced earlier this week, is a move few are surprised by.

Least of all, Vanessa herself, who said during her first news conference as CEO Designate that she comes to the role with “an understanding of this organisation that is very deep”.

The long-time Qantas executive, who takes the helm in November when current CEO Alan Joyce, 55, retires, becomes first-ever female chief executive in the airline’s 103-year history.

Vanessa was selected from among almost 40 candidates globally that the airline short-listed for the top job, Chairman Richard Goyder says.

“A lot of thought has gone into this succession and the Board had a number of high-quality candidates to consider, both internally and externally.”

Since the announcement last year of Joyce’s retirement after 15 years at the top, rumours have been swirling about who would take over the Australian flag carrier.

Goyder said in November that the airline was considering strong internal candidates but that it would also be canvassing the external market.

Along with Vanessa, among strong candidates considered for the top job were Qantas Loyalty CEO Olivia Wirth, who has clocked up 16 years as an executive at the airline, and external executive Cam Wallace – the former Air New Zealand Chief Commercial Officer, who is set to join Qantas this July as head of the international division.